Coal Imports Rose By 20% In May 2021: Report

Coal imports in India went up by 20 per cent in May 2021

Coal imports in India went up by 20 per cent to reach 19.9 million tonnes in May 2021, compared to 16.5 million tonnes of dry fuel which was imported in the corresponding period last year.

According to data compiled by mjunction Services, a joint venture company of Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), coal import volumes are supposed to be sluggish during the prevailing monsoon season.

This, it said, would be due to sluggish demand and high freight rates.

Coal imports had also risen by 25 per cent to 42 million tonnes during April and May of the current financial year. During the corresponding period last year, 33.6 million tonnes of coal had imported, the data said.

Out of the total imports in May 2021, non-coking coal imports stood at 13.64 million tonnes, compared to 10.54 million tonnes imported during the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Coking coal import was at 4.41 million tonnes in May 2021, against 3.18 million tonnes imported during the corresponding period of last year.



During April-May period of the current fiscal, non-coking coal import stood at 28.96 million tonnes, compared to 22.82 million tonnes imported during the corresponding period of the previous fisca.

Similarly coking coal imports were 9.15 million tonnes, against 6.41 million tonnes imported during the corresponding period of last year.