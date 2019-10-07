CNG, PNG Prices Slashed In Delhi, Adjoining Areas, Check Latest Rates

The reduction in prices come after input natural gas rates were lowered by 12.5 per cent.

State-run Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has slashed the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in the national capital and adjoining cities. CNG sold to automobiles has been reduced by Rs 1.90 per kg in Delhi and by Rs 2.15 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, IGL said in a statement. The new consumer prices will be Rs 45.20 per kg in Delhi and Rs 51.35 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, IGL said. The reduction in prices come after input natural gas rates were lowered by 12.5 per cent.

The piped natural gas rates have been reduced by Rs 0.90 per cubic metres in Delhi and by Rs 0.40 in towns of Uttar Pradesh. Piped natural gas supplied to kitchens in both the places will now stand at Rs 30.10 per standard cubic metres, IGL said.

IGL also announced a new cashback scheme for CNG fuelling through IGL Smart Card during offpeak hours at IGL CNG Stations.

