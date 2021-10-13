Piped Cooking Gas Prices, CNG Rates Hiked In Delhi, Other Cities. Read Here

After the price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 49.76 per kg.

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and others. The new rates will be come into effect from 6 am on October 13, IGL said on Tuesday.

After the price hike, CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 49.76 per kg while PNG will be sold for Rs 35.11 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM), the gas distribution company said.

IGL mentioned that the PNG price will now be Rs 34.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. And, CNG will be sold at Rs 56.02 per kg.

Here Are The New Rates In Other Cities:

* CNG price in Gurugram will be Rs 58.20 per kg; PNG price will be sold at Rs 33.31 per SCM.

* CNG will be sold in Rewari for Rs 58.90 per kg and for Rs 57.10 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; PNG price in Rewari and Karnal would be Rs 33.92 per SCM.

* CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli will be Rs 63.28 per Kg; PNG price will be sold at Rs 38.37 per SCM.

* CNG will be sold in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur for Rs 66.54 per kg.

* CNG price in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand would be Rs 65.02 per kg.

For piped gas, IGL said, "An incentive of Rs 15 is available for using self-billing option through IGL Connect Mobile App."

This is the second price hike for the month. CNG and PNG were increased by Rs 2.28 per kg and Rs 2.10 respectively following a 62% hike in natural gas prices on October 1.