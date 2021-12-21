CMS Info Systems fixed a price band of Rs205-216 per equity share for the issue.

CMS Info System's initial public offer (IPO) opens for subscription today, December 21. CMS Info Systems is the country's largest cash management company in terms of the number of ATM points and retail pick-up points. On Monday, the company announced that it raised Rs 330 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. As of August 31, 2021, CMS Info Systems has a network of 3,965 cash vans and 238 branches and offices to cover all states and union territories across the country. Here's all you need to know CMS Info Systems IPO:



CMS Info Systems IPO Opens Today: Key Things To Know



IPO Dates:

The IPO opens on December 21 and will close on December 23 - remaining open for subscribers for a period of three days.



Price Band:

The company is selling shares in the price band of Rs 205-216 per equity share for the issue.



Offer Details:

The Rs 1,100-crore IPO is a complete offer for sale by promoter Sion Investment Holdings - which holds 100 per cent stake in the company.



Lot Sizes:

Investors can bid for a minimum of 69 shares and in multiples of 69 thereafter. Retail investors can invest a minimum of Rs 14,904 in one lot, and a maximum of Rs 1,93,752 in 13 lots.



IPO Objectives:

To carry out the offer for sale of shares by promoters and achieve the benefits of listing the shares on stock exchanges.



Profile:

The company is engaged in installing, maintaining, and managing assets and technology solutions on an end-to-end outsourced basis for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India.

The business operates in three segments namely - cash management services, managed services or banking automation product sales, common control systems, and software solutions, etc., and financial cards issuance for banks and card personalization services