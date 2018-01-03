Cloud, Mobile Or Big Data? In-demand IT Jobs & Skills For 2018

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO of Simplilearn, said "Given the pace at which digital transformation is becoming the main component of business strategies, 2018 will be a crucial year for working professionals to acquire skills in digital technologies and applications such as cloud, big data, machine learning, full-stack, cyber security, digital marketing and more. The global awareness on the need to up-skill has enabled professionals to move out of their comfort zone and invest in continuous learning to remain relevant in today's competitive digital work age."
Here are the in-demand tech jobs & skills for 2018:
1. Cloud - Cloud computing already has and will continue to change traditional IT roles and functions for the coming few years, according to Simplilearn. The demand will be high among enterprises to hire for Cloud Engineers (Median salary - Rs. 11,73,000). Other jobs in this space include: Cloud / Azure Architects, DevOps Engineers and Azure/ AWS Consultants.
2. Mobile and Software Development - In software and mobile development, change happens at a lightning-fast pace. With new apps, products and tools getting released in the world every day, there will be an uptick in job openings for Full Stack Web Developers (Median Salary: Rs. 8,50,000) and Automation Test Engineers (Median Salary: Rs. 5, 25,000).
4. Cyber security - Companies in India and globally are facing a major shortage of skilled cyber security talent to spot vulnerabilities, fend attacks and respond to emergencies during cyber breaches. Enterprises across sectors are expected to hire Cyber Security Architects (median salary of Rs. 19,80,000), Information Security Managers (Median salary: Rs. 10, 90,000) and Security Auditors (Rs. 9, 81,000).