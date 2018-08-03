Sensex Soars 391 Points, Nifty Closes Above 11,350; Banking Stocks Jump

For the week, the NSE and BSE indexes were up 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

Snapping two-day straight losses, domestic stock market indices closed the week on Friday on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex soared 391.00 points, or 1.05 per cent, to close at 37,556.16. This is its biggest single-session gain for 30-share Sensex since May 31, when it had surged 416.27 points. The NSE's Nifty50 index rose 116.10 points or 1.03 per cent and settled at 11,360.80. This is its biggest single-day jump since June 29, when it had jumped 125.20 points. The rise in equity indices were boosted by banking, financial, auto and realty stocks, and the latest weather office forecast of average rainfall during the last two months of the crucial monsoon season.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Axis Bank, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank, rising between 2.16 per cent to 5.17 per cent. HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank contributed majorly to the Sensex's gains. While Indiabulls Housing Finance, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Yes Bank and GAIL (rising between 2.73 per cent to 6.24 per cent) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

Top laggards on the BSE index in closing trade today were Tata Motors, HeroMoto Corp, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Wipro and Induslnd Bank, ending with losses between 0.28 per cent and 0.84 per cent. HDFC Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank contributed to the Sensex's losses. Main losers on NSE index were Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Grasim, HeroMoto Corp and Induslnd Bank, ending with losses between 0.45 per cent and 1.41 per cent.

Domestic stock markets today also tracked broader Asia which inched higher following a tech-led rise on Wall Street, although threats of an all-out Sino-US trade war weighed on investor sentiment. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday the rainfall as a whole during the second half of the season was likely to be 95 per cent of a long period average.

Index heavyweight Housing Development Finance Corp closed up 2.5 per cent, after raising its retail prime lending rate by 20 basis points a day earlier. It had shed 4.8 per cent in the previous three sessions. Consumer major ITC Ltd ended 1.6 per cent higher

Indiabulls Housing Finance closed 6.2 per cent high after it posted a 30 per cent rise in June-quarter profit on Thursday. Among losers, Jet Airways (India) Ltd fell 9 per cent on reports of a cash crunch.

It was the second straight week of gains for the benchmarks. The Sensex recorded a rise of 219.31 points, or 0.59 per cent, while the Nifty gained 82.45 points, or 0.73 per cent, during the week. (With Agencies inputs)