Markets End Choppy Session On A Flat Note: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Wednesday: Twenty two out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished the session with gains.

Domestic stock markets ended Wednesday's choppy session on a flat note tracking mixed cues from the global markets amid geopolitical uncertainties. The 30-scrip Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index closed at 36,321.29, up 2.96 points or 0.01 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 3.50 points or 0.03 per cent higher to finish at 10,890.30. The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 143.7 points during the session to touch 36,462.03 at the day's highest point, while the Nifty50 advanced by 41.35 points to register an intraday high of 10,928.15.