Profit
Home | Market

Markets End Choppy Session On A Flat Note: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Wednesday: Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS and SBI led the gains on Sensex.

Market | | Updated: January 16, 2019 15:46 IST
Share markets on Wednesday: Twenty two out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished the session with gains.

Domestic stock markets ended Wednesday's choppy session on a flat note tracking mixed cues from the global markets amid geopolitical uncertainties. The 30-scrip Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index closed at 36,321.29, up 2.96 points or 0.01 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 3.50 points or 0.03 per cent higher to finish at 10,890.30. The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 143.7 points during the session to touch 36,462.03 at the day's highest point, while the Nifty50 advanced by 41.35 points to register an intraday high of 10,928.15.
  1. Prominent gainers on the Nifty index included Indiabulls Housing Finance (+2.66 per cent), Yes Bank (+2.36 per cent), Wipro (+2.18 per cent), IndusInd Bank (+1.99 per cent) and BPCL (+1.58 per cent).
  2. Yes Bank (+2.66 per cent), IndusInd Bank (+2.02 per cent), Infosys (+1.38 per cent), ICICI Bank (+0.68 per cent), ONGC (+0.62 per cent) and SBI (+0.58 per cent) led the gains on Sensex.
  3. According to Joseph Thomas, Head Research, Emkay Wealth Management, the market remained lacklustre and the indices traded in narrow ranges in the absence of any fresh news or triggers from both domestic and global markets.
  4. Investors were also cautious ahead of Reliance Industries Ltd's quarterly results. Shares of Reliance Industries settled 0.40 per cent higher on the BSE. The conglomerate is due to report its quarterly results on Thursday.
  5. Global investor's sentiment was also watchful after British Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal to leave the EU was overwhelmingly rejected by MPs, triggering a no-confidence motion against her government and leaving the country with no plans for Brexit on March 29.
  6. Beleaguered carrier Jet Airways Ltd, on the other hand, closed 7.95 per cent lower on the BSE. The company said its resolution plan with State Bank of India was being discussed with its stakeholders.
  7. "The direction in the coming days would depend to a large extent on the earnings season that is coming up and also the developments around the US government shutdown, Brexit and further monetary actions from China," Mr Thomas said.
  8. "There would be stock specific movement in next few days based on results as global market participants would wait for the interim budget before allocating fresh flows to India," said Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund. The interim budget for the next fiscal year (2019-20) is scheduled to be presented on February 1.
  9.  The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 20 paise against the dollar to 71.12 in intraday trade.  
  10. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 159.60 crore Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 417.44 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.  (With inputs from agencies)


