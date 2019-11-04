Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains To Seventh Straight Day: 10 Things To Know

Continuing their rally to a seventh straight session, domestic stock markets moved higher on Monday led by buying interest in HDFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Reliance industries. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 318.18 points to touch an all-time high of 40,483.21 during the session. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,989.15 during the session, marking a gain of 98.55 points from its previous close, but was still 113.9 points short of its all-time high recorded in June this year. However, weakness in Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank led to the benchmarks trimming their gains in the morning.

Here are 10 things to know the movement in stock markets today:

The Sensex ended 137 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 40,302 - surpassing its earlier all-time closing high of 40,267.62 recorded on June 3 - and the Nifty 50 index rose 51 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 11,941. Gains in IT, metal and financial stocks - especially state-run banks - were offset by losses in automobile shares. Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India and Infosys, finishing the day with gains between 3.23 per cent and 6.20 per cent. Market breadth favoured gains, with 1,430 stocks closing higher on the BSE, 1,152 succumbing to the negative territory and 173 ending flat. On the NSE, 1,047 stocks advanced, 741 declined while 370 closed flat. Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) shares rose as much as 3.12 per cent during the session, after the mortgage lender reported a 60.58 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 3,961.53 crore in Q2. The stock ended with a gain of 2.48 per cent at Rs 2,181.35 on the BSE. Analysts say positive global cues amid easing concerns about world economic growth and upbeat corporate earnings back home boosted investor sentiment. HDFC, Infosys and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gain in Sensex. Infosys shares jumped after the company said it received no prima facie evidence to support the allegations in a whistleblower letter from last month. The stock ended 3.05 per cent higher at Rs 709.00. On the other hand, top Nifty losers were Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank, ending between 2.03 per cent and 4.75 per cent lower. With Monday's surge, the Sensex has added a total 1,281.57 points in seven consecutive sessions, marking a gain of 3.28 per cent.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.