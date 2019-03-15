Sensex, Nifty Rises For Fifth Day In A Row Led By IT, Banking Shares

Nifty Bank Index surged to an all-time high level of 29,520.70 in intraday deals today.
The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Index rose for a fifth day in a row led by a rally in banking and information technology heavyweights like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 500 points or 1.32 per cent to touch high of 38,254.77 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index surpassed psychologically important level of 11,450 and climbed as much as 1.27 per cent or 144 points to 11,487.
Here are ten things to know:
- The Sensex ended 0.71 per cent or 269 points higher at 38,024.32 and the Nifty 50 index surged 0.74 per cent or 84 points to shut shop at 11,427.
- Foreign institutional investors continue to buy shares in the Indian equity markets. In yesterday's session foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth Rs 1,482.99 crore according to the National Stock Exchange.
- So far this month foreign portfolio investors have purchased Indian shares worth Rs 15,970 crore, according to data compiled by NSDL.
- Fifteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Utilities Index's nearly 2 per cent gain. Information technology, banking, power and finance indexes also rose between 2 and 1.5 per cent each.
- On the NSE, the Nifty Bank Index surged to an all-time high level of 29,520.70 in intraday deals today.
- On the flipside, S&P BSE FMCG, Energy, Basic Materials and Telecom indexes ended lower with the gauge of fast moving consumer goods ending as the top sectoral loser, down nearly 2 per cent.
- The mid- and small-cap shares underperformed their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.55 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap Index fell 0.34 per cent.
- For the week ended today, Sensex rose 3.69 per cent and the NSE Nifty 50 Index jumped 3.55 per cent.
- From the Nifty 50 basket of shares, Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top gainer, the stock rose over 4.5 per cent to close at Rs 1,328. Kotak Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Power Grid, Wipro, HCL Technologies and TCS were also among the gainers.
- On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever was the top loser in Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 2.09 per cent to Rs 1,701. Yes Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ITC and UltraTech Cement also closed lower.
