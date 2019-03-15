Sensex, Nifty Rises For Fifth Day In A Row Led By IT, Banking Shares

Nifty Bank Index surged to an all-time high level of 29,520.70 in intraday deals today.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Index rose for a fifth day in a row led by a rally in banking and information technology heavyweights like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 500 points or 1.32 per cent to touch high of 38,254.77 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index surpassed psychologically important level of 11,450 and climbed as much as 1.27 per cent or 144 points to 11,487.