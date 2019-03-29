Sensex Rises 127 Points, Nifty Settles Above 11,600: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex moved in a range of 38,546.68-38,748.54 during the session.
Rising for second straight day, domestic stock markets finished Friday's session on higher note on heavy buying in auto and metal stocks amid positive global cues. The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 127 points higher at 38,673 while the NSE Nifty finished at 11,624, up 54 points from the previous close. With this, the indices posted their best month since March 2016, amid strong foreign fund inflows on expectations that the current coalition government would return for a second term, reported news agency Reuters.
Here are 10 things to know about stock markets:
- The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 203 points during the session to touch 38,749 at the day's highest point, while the Nifty50 advanced by 60 points to register an intraday high of 11,630.
- Thirty three out of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the positive zone. Top advancers on the Nifty were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Grasim, UPL and BPCL, settling between 3.10 and 6.11 per cent higher.
- Vedanta, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata motors, ONGC and Hindustan Unilever led the gains on Sensex, settling between 1.40 per cent and 3.20 per cent higher.
- Sector wise, the NSE metal, pharma and auto indices settled at 2.37 per cent, 1.60 per cent and 1.23 per cent respectively.
- Experts attributed the continuing market rally to robust investor sentiment driven by sustained foreign fund inflows, stronger rupee, and a likely positive outcome of the US-China trade talks.
- Trade talks with China are progressing "very well", US President Donald Trump said, as top negotiators from the two countries on Thursday began another round of meetings to resolve their tariff war, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).
- For the week, both equity indexes ended up over 1 percent each.
- In March, the NSE Nifty snapped three monthly declines to close 7.7 per cent higher, while BSE Sensex settled 7.82 per cent firmer, reported news agency Reuters.
- The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated by 13 paise to 69.17 against the dollar intraday on Friday.
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 3,594.51 crore on Thursday, provisional data available with NSE showed.
(With inputs from agencies)
