Sensex Rises 127 Points, Nifty Settles Above 11,600: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex moved in a range of 38,546.68-38,748.54 during the session.

Rising for second straight day, domestic stock markets finished Friday's session on higher note on heavy buying in auto and metal stocks amid positive global cues. The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 127 points higher at 38,673 while the NSE Nifty finished at 11,624, up 54 points from the previous close. With this, the indices posted their best month since March 2016, amid strong foreign fund inflows on expectations that the current coalition government would return for a second term, reported news agency Reuters.