Sensex Surges 257 Points, Nifty Settles At 10,822; Sun Pharma Jumps Nearly 4%

Both the Sensex and Nifty posted fifth straight weekly gains.

The stock markets closed Friday's session on a positive note, with S&P BSE Sensex soaring 257.21 points. BSE Sensex rose 0.73 per cent and closed at 35,689.60. The Nifty50 index rose 80.75 points or 0.75 per cent and settled at 10,821.85. Stock markets opened on flat note today in early trade. However, the domestic indices saw a major surge in afternoon trade and ended in green, backed by banking and financial stocks. Sentiment was buoyed after data showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who had been net sellers for the past several sessions, were back to buying mode on the domestic bourses on Thursday.