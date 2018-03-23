Sensex Closes Over 400 Points Lower, Nifty Below 10,000: Key Things to Know

The biggest sectoral laggard on the Nifty was the Nifty Realty index which lost 3.32%.

Friday was certainly not a good day for markets all across the world after investors shivered on trade war fears. The Indian markets were no different. The key domestic indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50, bled for most part of the day. The Sensex lost the 33,000 mark as it closed at a five-month low. The Nifty50 settled below the crucial level of 10,000. The 30-share Sensex pack closed at 32,596.54, down 409.73 points or 1.24 per cent while the Nifty50 settled at 9,998.05, down 116.70 points or 1.15 per cent. The Sensex lost as much as 522.43 points during the trading session. Except IT and media stocks, all sectors on the Nifty closed in the red.