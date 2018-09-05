Sensex Falls For Sixth Straight Session, Nifty Settles At 11,476

Gains in pharma and metal stocks contained the downside in the benchmark indices

Domestic stock markets closed in the red on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex dropped 139.61 points, or 0.37 per cent, to settle at 38,018.31, closing loser for a sixth session in a row. The Nifty ended 43.35 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 11,476.95. 25 of its 50 stocks finished in the negative zone. Top laggards on the Nifty50 were Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Infratel and Bharti Airtel, closing with losses of between 2.7 per cent and 4.2 per cent. On the 30-share Sensex, losses were led by FMCG major Hindustan Unilever, which closed 2.8 per cent lower.

Other laggards on the Sensex included Reliance Industries (RIL) and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which fell 1.48 per cent and 1.96 per cent respectively.

The downside was limited by buying in pharma and metal stocks.

Nifty Pharma -- an NSE sectoral index -- finished with gain of 0.96 per cent.

The rupee continued its downtrend and touched an all-time low of 71.80 against the dollar today. That cemented the rupee's position as Asia's worst performing currency with a loss of more than 10 per cent so far this year.