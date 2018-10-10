Sensex Closes 461 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,450: 10 Things To Know

Despite Wednesday's gains, analysts expect the pressure in markets to continue going forward

Stock markets registered strong gains on Wednesday boosted by advances across sectors except IT. The BSE benchmark index Sensex ended 461 points higher at 34,760 while the NSE Nifty settled at 10,460, up 159 points from its previous close. That marked a gain of 1.4 per cent and 1.5 per cent for the key BSE and NSE indices respectively. A rise in the rupee - down around 16 per cent so far this year - against the US dollar along with easing of concerns about the non-banking financial companies pushed the markets higher, according to analysts.