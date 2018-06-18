NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex Closes 74 Points Lower, Nifty Near 10,800; ICICI Bank Rises 4%

Asian shares also dropped on Monday as fears of a global trade war erupted again.

Market | | Updated: June 18, 2018 15:56 IST
Metal stocks saw selling pressure for a seventh straight session on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex sheds 73.88 points or 0.21 per cent and closed at 35,548.26 on Monday while the Nifty50 index drops by 17.85 points or 0.17 per cent and settled at 10,799.85. Stock markets ended in red today as weak global cues made investors watchful. Gains in oil marketing firms due to lower crude oil prices offset by losses in pharma and metal stocks also impacted the domestic equity indices on Monday. Technology stocks were also seen under selling pressure.
10 things to know about stock markets today:
  1. Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, NTPC and Induslnd Bank while losers were Vedanta Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Axis Bank and Tata Steel.
  2. Hindustan Petroleum, ICICI Bank, Indian Oil, Dr Reddy and BPCL were leading the pack of Nifty gainers.
  3. The main losers on NSE were Hindalco, Vedanta Limited, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance Bank.
  4. Metal stocks saw selling pressure for a seventh straight session, with the Nifty metal index skidding over 2.5 per cent.
  5. Vedanta Ltd dropped as much as 3 per cent on both domestic index.
  6. Pharma stocks took a breather, with the Nifty pharma index down over 1 per cent, on track to halt an eight-day winning streak.
  7. Financials such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd fell over 1 per cent each and were among the biggest drags on the NSE index.
  8. ICICI Bank Ltd, however, jumped near 4 per cent after a media reported that the country's second largest private sector lender was looking to name Sandeep Bakhshi as its interim chief executive.
  9. Shares of top oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained over 3.5 per cent each.
  10.  Asian shares fell after US President Donald Trump cranked up trade tensions by going ahead with tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to immediately respond. (With inputs from Agencies)


