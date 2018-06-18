Sensex Closes 74 Points Lower, Nifty Near 10,800; ICICI Bank Rises 4%

Metal stocks saw selling pressure for a seventh straight session on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex sheds 73.88 points or 0.21 per cent and closed at 35,548.26 on Monday while the Nifty50 index drops by 17.85 points or 0.17 per cent and settled at 10,799.85. Stock markets ended in red today as weak global cues made investors watchful. Gains in oil marketing firms due to lower crude oil prices offset by losses in pharma and metal stocks also impacted the domestic equity indices on Monday. Technology stocks were also seen under selling pressure.