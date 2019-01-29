Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Third Straight Day

Nineteen out of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the negative zone.

Domestic stock markets closed lower on Tuesday, falling a third straight day. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 64.20 points, or 0.18 per cent, lower at 35,592.50 while the NSE's benchmark index Nifty finished at 10,652.20, down 9.35 points or 0.09 per cent from the previous close. The losses were led by energy, financial services and auto stocks. Major laggards on the Nifty were Eicher Motors, GAIL, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Petroleum and Power Grid Corporation, finishing between 5.82 and 1.28 per cent lower. Nineteen out of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the negative zone.

On the 30-share Sensex, Yes Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC and Reliance Industries were the top losers.

Mortgage lender HDFC reported a net profit of Rs 2,113.80 crore for the October-December period. That marked a decline of 60.1 per cent from a net profit of Rs 5,300 crore reported for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017. Shares closed 0.95 per cent lower at Rs 1,928.50 on the NSE.

Investors chose to maintain a cautious stance ahead of the interim budget due on February 1, according to analysts.

"There is definitely some caution and a high-pitched election coming up, markets are likely to be very volatile in the next 3-4 months," news agency Reuters quoted Naveen Kulkarni, head of research, Reliance Securities, as saying. "NSE target for December is 12,000."

(With agency inputs)