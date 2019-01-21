Sensex Closes 192 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,961

The benchmark indices finished higher for the fifth day in a row.

Domestic stock markets closed in the green on Monday led by energy and pharma stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 192.35 points, or 0.53 per cent, higher at 36,578.96, while the broader NSE Nifty settled at 10,961.85, up 54.90 points or 0.50 per cent from the previous close. Major advancers on the Nifty50 were Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance, which gained between 4.28 and 1.77 per cent. Seventeen out of 50 Nifty stocks finished with gains.

Top gainers on the 30-scrip Sensex were Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Infosys.

"The market momentum has continued into this week," news agency Reuters quoted Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities, as saying. "Stocks, especially heavyweights, have gained on the back of last week's good quarterly numbers, and that has buoyed the sentiment."

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 23 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday. Profit came in at Rs. 1,291 crore ($181.20 million) for the three months to December 31.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs. 124.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 0.97 crore on Friday, provisional data available with the NSE showed.