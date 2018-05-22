Civil Aviation Ministry To Call For Jet Fuel To Be Brought Under GST Ambit This proposal will be made to contain the rise in jet fuel cost due to high global crude oil prices, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey.

Currently, state levies add anywhere from 2 to 30 per cent extra on the sale of jet fuel. Under the GST regime the cost is expected to come down substantially.



However, the decision to bring the particular fuel type under the GST ambit will depend upon the Finance Ministry as the same will be required to be mooted by it in the GST Council.



If passed, then the airline sector can expect to get a relief of more than Rs 3,000 crore under the 'input credit' model of the GST.



Choubey cited the example of "bunker oil" - which is used in the shipping industry - has been added under the GST.



Lately, geo-political tensions in the Middle East and supply side constraints have led to a surge in global crude oil prices. The latest Brent crude price hovered around $80 per barrel mark.



The fuel cost constituteS nearly 40 per cent of the operational cost for airlines.



However, SBI, which accounts for more than a fifth of India's banking assets, said it aims to grow loans at an annual average of 12 percent through March 2020, nearly halve its gross non-performing loan ratio, bring down provisioning costs and improve margins. "Last year was a year of despair. This year is a year of hope, and next year will be a year of happiness," said Chairman Rajnish Kumar.



