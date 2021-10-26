Cipla Records Rs 712 Crore Net Profit In September Quarter

Drug maker Cipla recorded a rise in its net profit for the September quarter period of 2021-22

Drug manufacturer Cipla on Tuesday recorded a 7.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of current fiscal, as it stood at Rs 712 crore, against Rs 661.8 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The company's EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also went up by 4.2 per cent to Rs 1,226.2 crore against Rs 1,176.7 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

Cipla's consolidated revenue from operations increased by 9.6 per cent to Rs 5,519.8 crore during the July-September quarter of 2021-22 from Rs 5,038.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

"I am pleased to see the strong momentum in core therapies across our branded markets and sustained cost control leading to 10 percent revenue growth and 22.2 percent EBITDA margin for the quarter, offsetting price erosion and normalising covid contribution. In India, we continue to drive strong performance led by sustained volume traction despite a high FY21 base," said Cipla's managing director and global CEO Umang Vohra, while commenting on the results.