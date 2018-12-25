Stock, Forex Markets Remain Shut On Tuesday

Domestic financial markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of Christmas. On Monday (Christmas Eve), the domestic equity markets registered a two-week closing low while the rupee edged higher against the dollar, to settle at 70.14. Concerns related to global economic growth, amid a prolonged US government shutdown, among investors has impacted world stocks. Crude oil prices plunged on Monday amid jitters about the impact of the escalating US-China trade dispute on global growth and oil demand.

Here are five things to know:

1. Domestic stock market key indices Sensex and Nifty closed 0.8 per cent each on Monday. Both the benchmark indices posted their worst closing levels since December 11. Monday's session was marked with high volatility wherein the benchmark indices reversed direction on multiple occasions. The rupee closed unchanged at 70.14 per dollar, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.29 per cent, compared with its previous close of 8.28 per cent.

2. A gauge of stocks worldwide logged eighth consecutive days of fall on Monday as investors ignored the Trump administration's attempts to reinforce confidence and the US president called the Federal Reserve the "only problem our economy has".

3. Brent crude - the international benchmark for crude oil - ended at its lowest level since August 17, 2017, after dipping more than 6 per cent during the session, which settled early ahead of the Christmas holiday.

4. Investors, also facing the likelihood of a prolonged US government shutdown, fled to the relative safety of bonds and gold during the first day of a week of trading shortened by the Christmas holiday. Gold prices in the Delhi bullion market rose by Rs 175 per 10 grams to Rs 32,275 per 10 grams. Buying by domestic jewellers pushed the yellow metal prices higher.

5. Trading in domestic equity, money and commodity markets will resume on Wednesday.