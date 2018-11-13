China's Largest Bank Sets Up $200-Million Fund For Indian Small Businesses

The fund will invest in Indian micro, small and medium enterprises, and ventures

The Indian unit of China's largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, has set up a $200-million fund for investing in the promising Indian micro, small and medium enterprises, and ventures, a top official said here.

Zheng Bin, CEO of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) India, on Monday gave an overview of the Indian start-up ecosystem and how to invest in them at the second 'Start-up India' Investment Seminar organised by the Indian Embassy here.

"He also informed that the ICBC India has established a USD 200 million fund for investing in the promising Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ventures," the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ICBC, a top state-run Chinese bank which is the country's largest lender by market value, has opened its branch in Mumbai in 2011.

More than 350 Chinese mostly representing Chinese Venture Capital (VC) funds, angel investors participated in a day long pitching session and seminar organised by the Indian Embassy in partnership with the Start-up India Association (SIA) and Venture Gurukool.

Forty-two Indian entrepreneurs representing 20 start-ups took part in the event which was expected to fetch good investments for the Indian firms, said Prashant Lokhande, Counsellor Economic and Commerce of the Indian Embassy, who addressed the event.

Four out of the 12 Indian firms which took part in the first start-up India investment seminar held here last year got funding from the Chinese VCs to the tune of $15 million, the press release said.

In the current round, 7-8 start-ups out of 20 participants may get commitment to the tune of $30 million, it said.

The event was planned to expose the Chinese VCs and investors to the promising Indian start-ups on one hand and help Indian start-ups to reach out to the huge Chinese investors community for receiving investment for growth of their companies, it said.

Addressing the event Acqino Vimal, Deputy Chief of Mission said Chinese investors should take part in the development process of India growth story through investing in Indian start-ups.

He said India's young demography, rapid economic growth and fast pace urbanisation and its challenges work as hotbed for growth of Indian entrepreneurs and start-up ecosystem, as well as provide them opportunity for offering unique, innovative, and affordable solutions for these challenges.

During the seminar, a report on "India - China: Start-ups & Beyond" by KPMG was unveiled. The report gave a detailed account of the Indian start-up ecosystem and why it is right place for making venture investments.