Coronavirus: Here Is The Full List Of Suspended Flights To China, Hong Kong

American Airlines has extended suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April 24.

Airlines have been suspending flights to China or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Airlines that have cancelled all flights to Mainland China:

American Airlines - Extends suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April 24.

Air France - Said on February6 it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March.

Air India - Suspends flights to Shanghai, Hong Kong until June 30.

Air Seoul - The South Korean budget carrier suspended China flights from January 28 until further notice.

Air Tanzania - Tanzania's state-owned carrier, which had planned to begin charter flights to China in February, postponed its maiden flights.

Air Mauritius - Suspended all flights to China and Hong Kong.

Austrian Airlines - Suspends all flights until end-February.

British Airways - Suspends all flights from January 29-March 31.

Delta Airlines - Suspends flights from February 2-April 30.

Egyptair suspended flights on February, 1, but on February 20 said it would resume some flights to and from China starting next week.

El Al Israel Airlines - Said on February 12 it would suspend its Hong Kong flights until March 20 and reduce its daily flights to Bangkok. It suspended flights to Beijing from January 30 to March 25 following a health ministry directive.

Iberia Airlines - The Spanish carrier extended its suspension of flights from Madrid to Shanghai, its only route, from February 29 until the end of April.

JejuAir Co Ltd - Korean airline to suspend all China routes starting March 1

Kenya Airways - Suspends flights from January 31 until further notice.

KLM - Will extend its ban up to March 28.

Lion Air - All of February.

LOT - Extends flight suspension until March 28.

Oman and Saudia, Saudi Arabia's state airline, both suspended flights on February 2 until further notice.

Qatar Airways - Suspends flights from February 1 until further notice.

Rwandair - Suspended flights from January 31 until further notice.

Scoot, Singapore Airlines' low-cost carrier - Suspends flights from February 8 until further notice.

United Airlines - Suspends flights from February 5-April 23. Service to Hong Kong suspended February 8-April 23.

Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines - Suspended flights to the mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macau from February 1-April 30, in line with its aviation authority's directive.

Airlines that have cancelled some china flights/routes or modified service:

Air Canada - Extended the suspension of its flights to Beijing and Shanghai until March 27. It also suspended its Toronto to Hong Kong flights from March 1 to March 27, but its Vancouver to Hong Kong route remains active.

Air China - Said on February 12 it will cancel flights to Athens, Greece, from February 17 to March 18

Air China - State carrier said on February 9 it will "adjust" flights between China and the United States.

Air New Zealand - Suspended Auckland-Shanghai service February 9-March 29. Reduced capacity on Shanghai route throughout April and Hong Kong route throughout April and May.

ANA Holdings - Suspended routes including Shanghai and Hong Kong from February 10 until further notice.

Cathay Pacific Airways - Plans to cut a third of its capacity over the next two months, including 90 per cent of flights to mainland China. It has encouraged its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave in a bid to preserve cash.

Emirates and Etihad - The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, suspended flights to and from China, except for Beijing.

Finnair - Cancelled all flights to mainland China and decreased the number of flights to Hong Kong until March 28.

Hainan Airlines - Suspended flights between Budapest, Hungary, and Chongqing February 7-March 27.

Korean Air Lines Co. - The national flag carrier suspended eight routes to China and reduced services on nine Chinese routes between February 7 and 22.

Philippine Airlines - Cut the number of flights between Manila and China by over half.

Qantas Airways - Suspended direct flights to China from February 1. The Australian national carrier halted flights from Sydney to Beijing and Sydney to Shanghai between February 9-March 29.

Royal Air Maroc - The Moroccan airline suspended direct flights to China January 31-February 29. On January 16, it had launched a direct air route with three flights weekly between its Casablanca hub and Beijing.

Russia - All Russian airlines, with the exception of national airline Aeroflot, stopped flying to China from January 31. Small airline Ikar will also continue flights between Moscow and China. All planes arriving from China will be sent to a separate terminal in the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Aeroflot reduced the frequency of flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou until February 29.

Nordic airline SAS - Extended its suspension of flights to Shanghai and Beijing until March 29.

Singapore Airlines - Suspended or cut capacity on flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing, some of which are flown by regional arm SilkAir.

UPS - Cancelled 22 flights to China because of the virus and normal manufacturing closures due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Virgin Atlantic - Extended its suspension of daily operations to Shanghai until March 28.

Virgin Australia - Said it will withdraw from the Sydney-Hong Kong route from March 2 because it was "no longer a viable commercial route" due to growing concerns over the virus and civil unrest in Hong Kong.