Here's How Much Key Banks Charge In Case Of A Cheque Bounce

Cheque bounce charges stipulated by banks vary depending on factors such as the reason and nature of cheque bounce.

Your Money | | Updated: November 25, 2018 15:35 IST
Charges towards a cheque bounce vary from one bank to another.


Cheque Bounce or dishonour of cheque occurs when a cheque that is presented in the bank cannot be processed for one reason or another. It happens when the account holder has non-sufficient funds (NSF) in the bank account or if the signatures on the cheque do not match with the original signature of the cheque issuer. When there are insufficient funds in an account, and a bank decides to bounce a check, it charges the account holder an NSF fee. These charges towards a cheque bounce vary from one bank to another. 

Cheque bounce charges stipulated by leading banks such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank vary depending on factors such as the reason and nature of cheque bounce.

Given below are charges levied by SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank in case of a cheque bounce:

State Bank of India (SBI):

SBI cheque bounce charges, as mentioned on the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Cheque/bill deposited with the bank returned unpaid by others (Local/ Outstation)
Cheque/bill up to Rs 1.00 lakhRs 150/- + GST
Cheque/bill above Rs 1.00 lakhRs 250/- + GST
Cheque Returned Charges for Cheques drawn on us (for insufficient funds only)
For all customers Rs 500/- + GST, irrespective of the amount
Cheque returned charges for Cheques drawn on us
(for technical reasons) for all customers.
(Not to be charged where customer is not at fault as per
RBI guidelines)		Rs 150/- + GST

 

ICICI Bank:

ICICI Bank cheque bounce charges, as mentioned on the bank's website - icicibank.com

Cheque Returns
Local cheque deposited by customerRs.100 for every cheque return for financial reasons
Cheque issued by customerRs.350 for one cheque return per month; Thereafter, Rs.750 per return in the same month for financial reasons Rs.50 for non-financial reasons except for signature verification
Transfer cheque returns will be charged at Rs. 350 per return for financial reasons
Outstation cheque deposited by customerRs.150 plus other bank charges at actuals per cheque

 

HDFC Bank

HDFC cheque bounce charges, as mentioned on the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Cheque return charges drawn on us - LocalDue to insufficient funds
First cheque return in a quarter - Rs 350
From second cheque return in the same quarter - Rs 750 per return
Charges due to funds transfer cheque return - Rs 350
Due to technical reasons - Rs 50/-
(ex. - Alteration not allowed, Amount in Word / Figures Required, Cheque Altered - Refer to Drawer, etc.)
Cheques deposited returned unpaidCharge of Rs 100 per instance
Stop payment charges (request from customer not to honor cheque issued) at BranchesParticular cheque - Rs 100
Range of cheques - Rs 200
No Charge through PhoneBanking and NetBanking

Cheque bounce charges levied by banks are subject to GST or Goods and Services Tax. However, a bounced cheque can be redeposited.

