Cheque Bounce: Charges Levied By Top Banks Today Compared

Cheque bounce charges of SBI or State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank vary according to the reason and nature of cheque bounce.

Your Money | | Updated: August 03, 2018 22:50 IST
Cheque bounce charges levied by SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are subject to GST.

Many a times it so happens that if you draw a cheque in favour of someone, the cheque gets bounced for one reason or another. Most banks today levy certain charges from their customers in case a cheque bounce occurs. These charges towards a cheque bounce vary from one bank to another. Cheque bounce charges stipulated by SBI or State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank vary depending on factors such as the reason and nature of cheque bounce. Cheque bounce charges levied by SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are subject to GST or Goods and Services Tax.

If a cheque bounce occurs due to insufficient funds or signature mismatch, both the defaulter and the payee are charged by their individual banks. However, a bounced cheque can be redeposited.

Here's a comparison of charges levied by SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank in case of a cheque bounce:

SBI cheque bounce charges, as mentioned on the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Cheque/bill deposited with us returned unpaid by others (Local/ Outstation)
Cheque/bill up to ?1.00 lakhRs 150/- + GST
Cheque/bill above ?1.00 lakhRs 250/- + GST
Cheque Returned Charges for Cheques drawn on us (for insufficient funds only)
For all customers Rs 500/- + GST, irrespective of the amount
Cheque returned charges for Cheques drawn on us
(for technical reasons) for all customers.
(Not to be charged where customer is not at fault as per
RBI guidelines)		Rs 150/- + GST

 

HDFC cheque bounce charges, as mentioned on the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Cheque return charges drawn on us - LocalDue to insufficient funds
First cheque return in a quarter - Rs 350
From second cheque return in the same quarter - Rs 750 per return
Charges due to funds transfer cheque return - Rs 350
Due to technical reasons - Rs 50/-
(ex. - Alteration not allowed, Amount in Word / Figures Required, Cheque Altered - Refer to Drawer, etc.)
Cheques deposited returned unpaidCharge of Rs 100 per instance
Stop payment charges (request from customer not to honor cheque issued) at BranchesParticular cheque - Rs 100
Range of cheques - Rs 200
No Charge through PhoneBanking and NetBanking

 

ICICI Bank cheque bounce charges, as mentioned on the bank's website - icicibank.com

Cheque Returns
Local cheque deposited by customerRs.100 for every cheque return for financial reasons
Cheque issued by customerRs.350 for one cheque return per month; Thereafter, Rs.750 per return in the same month for financial reasons Rs.50 for non-financial reasons except for signature verification
Transfer cheque returns will be charged at Rs. 350 per return for financial reasons
Outstation cheque deposited by customerRs.150 plus other bank charges at actuals per cheque

All the three banks also levy ATM and debit card charges.

If you fail to maintain minimum balances in your savings accounts with these banks, your are charged a penalty fee.

