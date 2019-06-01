NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Charges Levied By Top Banks In Case Of A 'Cheque Bounce'

The charges towards a cheque bounce vary from one bank to another, depending on factors such as the reason and nature of cheque bounce.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: June 01, 2019 12:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Charges Levied By Top Banks In Case Of A 'Cheque Bounce'

A bounced cheque can be redeposited.


Most banks in the country levy certain charges from their customers in case a cheque bounce occurs. Cheque bounce is a 'dishonour of cheque' that happens when the account holder has non-sufficient funds (NSF) in the bank account or if the signatures on the cheque do not match with the original signature of the cheque issuer. When there are insufficient funds in an account, and a bank decides to bounce a check, it charges the account holder an NSF fee. The charges towards a cheque bounce vary from one bank to another, depending on factors such as the reason and nature of cheque bounce. 

Here are the charges levied by State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank in case of a cheque bounce:

State Bank of India (SBI):

SBI cheque bounce charges, as mentioned on the bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Cheque/bill deposited with the bank returned unpaid by others (Local/ Outstation)
Cheque/bill up to Rs 1.00 lakhRs 150/- + GST
Cheque/bill above Rs 1.00 lakhRs 250/- + GST
Cheque Returned Charges for Cheques drawn on us (for insufficient funds only)
For all customers Rs 500/- + GST, irrespective of the amount
Cheque returned charges for Cheques drawn on us
(for technical reasons) for all customers.
(Not to be charged where customer is not at fault as per
RBI guidelines)		Rs 150/- + GST

ICICI Bank:

ICICI Bank cheque bounce charges, as mentioned on the bank's website - icicibank.com

Cheque Returns
Local cheque deposited by customerRs.100 for every cheque return for financial reasons
Cheque issued by customerRs.350 for one cheque return per month; Thereafter, Rs.750 per return in the same month for financial reasons Rs.50 for non-financial reasons except for signature verification
Transfer cheque returns will be charged at Rs. 350 per return for financial reasons
Outstation cheque deposited by customerRs.150 plus other bank charges at actuals per cheque

HDFC Bank

HDFC cheque bounce charges, as mentioned on the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

Cheque return charges drawn on us - LocalDue to insufficient funds
First cheque return in a quarter - Rs 350
From second cheque return in the same quarter - Rs 750 per return
Charges due to funds transfer cheque return - Rs 350
Due to technical reasons - Rs 50/-
(ex. - Alteration not allowed, Amount in Word / Figures Required, Cheque Altered - Refer to Drawer, etc.)
Cheques deposited returned unpaidCharge of Rs 100 per instance
Stop payment charges (request from customer not to honor cheque issued) at BranchesParticular cheque - Rs 100
Range of cheques - Rs 200
No Charge through PhoneBanking and NetBanking

If a cheque bounce occurs due to insufficient funds or signature mismatch, both the defaulter and the payee are charged by their individual banks. However, a bounced cheque can be redeposited.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

cheque bounce chargescheque bounce

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiCabinet PortfoliosKarambir SinghMamata BanerjeeNavjot SidhuPreferential Trade StatusNorth KoreaLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableWorld Cup LiveNz Vs SLMilk Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top