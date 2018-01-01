Cheque Books Of These 6 Banks Invalid From Today

All account holders of banks which were merged with SBI in April 2017 have to get the cheque book bearing the new IFSC code latest by 31st Dec 2017. Visit the branch or apply via internet banking, SBI Anywhere, SBI Mingle (Web App) or at the ATM. More: https://t.co/dZkEdKQwu2pic.twitter.com/bPc3909bn0