Chennai Rains: Jet Airways Says No Penalty For Flight Date Change, Refund, No-Show

With daily life impacted in Chennai due to heavy rains , Jet Airways has announced a waiver on penalty for change of flight, refund and no-show against confirmed tickets connecting Chennai on November 3, 2017. Flyers with confirmed tickets to or from Chennai on November 3 can check the flight status on Jet Airways' website or mobile app, the airline said on microblogging site Twitter. "Due to rains in #Chennai, we've issued waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund & no-show on confirmed tickets...for travel to/from Chennai on 3rd November, 2017," Jet Airways said."Please check your flight status on our site or app," Jet Airways noted.According to Jet Airways' website - jetairways.com, flyers can check real time flight status through an SMS service. You can send an SMS in the following format to receive flight status information.SMS Jet to 56388; e.g. Jet 301 to 56388Passengers can check the flight status online through Jet Airways' website.(Jet Airways flight status can be checked online by entering the flight number)Jet Airways said it can also be reached at its Twitter handle, @jetairways."Follow us and tweet: @jetairways fltstatus < flight number >< flight dep date in DDMM >," Jet Airways added on its website.Jet Airways also shared its helpline number 3989 3333 on its website for information on flight status.Chennai and other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu have been hit by heavy rains.The India Meteorological Department or IMD has said the Chennai heavy rain is the result of northeast monsoon that hit the southern coast a few days ago. The weather office has forecast heavy rain in Chennai and "very heavy rainfall" in coastal Tamil Nadu. The IMD has said rainfall occurred in Chennai and at Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, besides the Cauvery delta zone including Cuddalore and Nagapattinam.Rain is expected in coastal districts and south Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Thursday.Chennai transport has been affected due to heavy rains in the recent past.Last month, another airline SpiceJet had said its flights "might get affected" due to the heavy rain.(With inputs from PTI)