Chennai Rains: Jet Airways Says No Penalty For Flight Date Change, Refund, No-Show

"Please check your flight status on our site or app," Jet Airways noted.
How to check Jet Airways flight status via SMS
#9Wupdate: Due to rains in #Chennai, we’ve issued waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund & no-show on confirmed tickets (1/2)— Jet Airways (@jetairways) November 3, 2017
According to Jet Airways' website - jetairways.com, flyers can check real time flight status through an SMS service. You can send an SMS in the following format to receive flight status information.
for travel to/from Chennai on 3rd November, 2017.— Jet Airways (@jetairways) November 3, 2017
Pls check your flight status on our site or app - https://t.co/aT3wpZexyr (2/2)
SMS Jet to 56388; e.g. Jet 301 to 56388
How to check Jet Airways flight status online
Passengers can check the flight status online through Jet Airways' website.
How to check Jet Airways flight status via Twitter
Jet Airways said it can also be reached at its Twitter handle, @jetairways.
"Follow us and tweet: @jetairways fltstatus < flight number >< flight dep date in DDMM >," Jet Airways added on its website.
How to check Jet Airways flight status via phone call
Jet Airways also shared its helpline number 3989 3333 on its website for information on flight status.
Chennai rains
Chennai and other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu have been hit by heavy rains.
The India Meteorological Department or IMD has said the Chennai heavy rain is the result of northeast monsoon that hit the southern coast a few days ago. The weather office has forecast heavy rain in Chennai and "very heavy rainfall" in coastal Tamil Nadu. The IMD has said rainfall occurred in Chennai and at Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, besides the Cauvery delta zone including Cuddalore and Nagapattinam.
Rain is expected in coastal districts and south Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Thursday.
Chennai transport has been affected due to heavy rains in the recent past.
Last month, another airline SpiceJet had said its flights "might get affected" due to the heavy rain.
#WeatherUpdate Due to heavy rain in Chennai (MAA), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected.(1/2)— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 30, 2017
Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/iQhxtfDb6b. (2/2)— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 30, 2017
(With inputs from PTI)