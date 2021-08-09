Chemplast Sanmar IPO To Open Tomorrow. Here Is All You Need To Know

Chemplast Sanmar is a specialty chemicals manufacturer.

Chemplast Sanmar's three-day share sale via initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription tomorrow, August 10, and end on August 12. Chemplast Sanmar is planning to raise Rs 3,850 crore from the IPO and has priced shares in price band of Rs 530-541 per share. Retail investors can bid for minimum one lot of 27 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. At the upper end of the price band one lot of Chemplast Sanmar's shares will cost Rs 14,607.

Chemplast Sanmar's Rs 3,850 crore IPO consists of fresh issue of up to Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,550 crore. The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised by the company for early redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by the company in full and for meeting general corporate purposes.

After the issue, implied market captalisation of the company would be in the range of Rs 8,406-8,554 crore.

Chemplast Sanmar is a specialty chemicals manufacturer in India with focus on specialty paste PVC resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors. CSL is the leading manufacturer of specialty paste PVC resin in India, on the basis of installed production capacity as of December 31, 2020. Chemplast Sanmar is also the third largest manufacturer of caustic soda and the largest manufacturer of hydrogen peroxide in South India, Axis Capital said in an IPO report.

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Ambit Private Limited, BOB Capital Markets Limited and HDFC Bank Limited are the book running lead managers of the IPO while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.