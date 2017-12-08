Check Your Aadhaar Authentication History In 3 Easy Steps

Aadhaar Authentication refers to the process by which the Aadhaar number along with the demographic information or biometric information of the holder is cross-checked by the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) on the request of a service provider like a bank or a telecom operator for ID proof. This helps reduce the time taken to fill out individual forms and a long verification process. As more financial and government services require Aadhaar authentication, it is important to keep track of when and where you have given your Aadhaar information. This is called Aadhaar authentication history which can be accessed by logging into UIDAI website.Here's how you can check your Aadhaar authentication history:1) Go to UIDAI's Aadhaar Authentication History page. Enter Your Aadhaar number and the Captcha2) Click generate OTP. You'll get a one-time password via SMS on your phone, enter this number into the field.3) You will now be able to see a detailed list of Aadhaar authentication requests for your ID. This list will tell you the date, time, and type of authentication request.The purpose of Aadhaar Authentication is to provide a digital, online identity platform so that the identity of Aadhaar number holders can be validated instantly anytime, anywhere.The authentication service is provided in online and real-time manner by UIDAI through its two data centres i.e. Hebbal Data Centre (HDC) and Manesar Data Centre (MDC) where online services for authentication and other services such as e-KYC are deployed in active-active mode to ensure high availability of services.The UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repositotry (CIDR) is currently capable of handling tens of millions of authentications on a daily basis, and can be scaled up further as demand increases, the Aadhaar-issuing body swaid on its website.