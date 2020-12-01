Check Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits Offered By These Top Banks

Fixed deposits are safe investments in the banks

Amid these testing times of a vulnerable global economy, are you looking for some safe investment schemes? Put your worries aside as the country's top five banks are offering guaranteed, regular interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) schemes. The State Bank of India, ICICI bank, HDFC bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank provide annual returns ranging between 2.50-5.50 per cent for the general public, and 2.50-6.00 for senior citizens on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. A fixed deposit is considered to be a safe and reliable investment scheme as it allows the depositor to save a specific amount of money in the bank for a fixed tenure, also known as a lock-in period. Once the tenure ends, the depositor receives the amount that was invested along with certain compound interest.



Here are the current interest rates provided by the country's top banks: