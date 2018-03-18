Cheapest Prepaid Recharge Plans Of Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea Cellular, BSNL Compared

Here are the cheapest unlimited data/prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and Idea
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 19
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB data, says jio.com, the official website of Reliance Jio. High-speed data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 0.15GB per day. After consumption of the daily or fair usage policy limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited voice calls are offered in this prepaid recharge plan. Twenty SMS are offered also offered. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for one day only. A complimentary subscription of Jio apps are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan.
Vodafone prepaid recharge plan at Rs 21
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers unlimited 3G/4G internet, according to the official company website, vodafone.in. The unlimited internet is only for an hour. Within one hour, a customer can use any amount of data to download movies or songs or anything as per his/her wishes, said a customer service executive. The plan of Rs 21, however, is valid for one day only.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 29
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 150 MB 3G/4G internet, said airtel.in, the official website of Airtel. This plan is valid only for 28 days and comes under the unlimited pack category of Airtel.
Idea prepaid recharge plan at Rs 21
