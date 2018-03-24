Cheapest Flight Tickets Available This Weekend At GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia Airlines

Weekend Appiness!

Book on the GoAir mobile app on weekends and get up to ₹500* off on a return journey!

Use Promo Code: GOAPP250

Book Now - https://t.co/Ui5IySmm7bpic.twitter.com/ARCyT4eBF2 — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) March 23, 2018

With the long weekend coming up, pick your destination and book now! https://t.co/iSxBmcV7GFpic.twitter.com/yAdM2P3uEY — Vistara (@airvistara) March 24, 2018

Get set for the high-five weekend! Treat yourself at the best restaurants and get 5% CashBack when you pay with HDFC Bank Debit Cards. Visit https://t.co/EkYqTlPtmH to know more. pic.twitter.com/GW4jQTc5PA — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) March 24, 2018

Weekend is probably the best time to unwind and freshen up. During this time; airlines tend to offer discounts of considerable value in order to woo the prospective customers to avail the services. In case you are planning to book your flight tickets, there is barely any time better than the weekend. You can, for instance, get a flat discount of Rs 500 on a round trip if you book a ticket on GoAir. A condition has been tied to the offer that says that the travel period should be any time before September 30. Similarly, enticing offers are being made from Vistara and AirAsia as well. Both these Air Carriers have interesting offers that they have offered along with cab companies. On booking with Vistara, you can avail an offer of Rs 500 on carzonrent, while a discount upto Rs 1,000 is offered on zoomcar when you book a flight ticket on AirAsia.If you book a Go Air ticket this weekend, you will be eligible for a discount Rs 250 on one way journey and Rs 500 on return journey. To be able to avail this offer, one must use the promo code GOAPP250. There are certain terms and conditions that are applicable. The booking period is only this weekend from March 24 and March 25. The travel period is before September 30. The offer is valid only on GoAir mobile app. The offer is however not applicable on certain travel dates. These dates are April 30, April 13-15, June 14-17, August 14-19, August 23-26, August 31-September 3, September 28-September 30.One can get flat Rs 4,000 off on the first 100 packages booked through Vistara getaways. Vistara Getaways is airline's vertical that offers tour and travel packages. For more details one can visit the Vistara website. To be able to avail this offer, one must type the promo code FIRST100 There is another good offer that Vistara offers wherein one can get a discount of Rs 500 on outstation bookings on booking a chauffeur driven car from carzonrent. For availing this service, one must use the promo code CVO500 to redeem the discount.Air Asia, just as Vistara, offers a discount in conjunction with a cab company. The way Vistara offers its passengers discount to use the service of Carzonrent, AirAsia, in a similar fashion, has an arrangement with Zoomcar. This arrangement allows Air Asia customers to avail a discount upto a maximum of Rs 1,000 or 20% whichever is lesser. However, there are a few conditions applicable in this offer. These include that the offer is applicable on Monday to Friday booking. The last date to avail the offer is March 31, 2018. To be able to avail the offer, one must use the code AIRASIA, says zoomcar's official website.During the weekend, if you happen to visit your favaourite restaurant, you are eligible to get 5% cashback so long as you make the payment through HDFC debit card. There are however certain conditions applicable in the offer. These include that the offer is available for minimum transaction of Rs 3,000 or more in the weekend on a minimum bill of Rs 3,000. However, the offer doesn't entail a cashback of more than Rs 250.