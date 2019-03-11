Chance For RBI To Recover Lost Reserves As Rupee Gains: Experts

A major factor supporting the rupee is the strong prospect of better fund flows from abroad.

A strong inflow of foreign funds and benign oil prices have strengthened the Indian currency but what has worked best for the rupee is the fading impact of war hysteria. Experts now see a chance for the RBI to recoup the reserves it spent in 2018 defending the rupee.

Putting a number to this, Gurang Somaiya, currency analyst at Motilal Oswal, said: "It is possible that RBI may limit some of the appreciation and recoup some of its lost reserves... but it may only come if the rupee strengthens to around Rs 68.20 a dollar."

"The rupee appreciated and closed at 70.14 for the last week on the back of strong flows and fading impact of war hysteria," said Sajal Gupta, head forex and rates, Edelweiss Securities.

In addition, Mr Gupta said that some "big flows are lined up next week. Maybe Arcelor Mittal money can hit the Indian markets which can lead to some more appreciation towards 69.50 unless the RBI intervenes".

However, the rising dollar index is causing nervousness and any breakout may lead to a reversal in the rupee's trend, said Mr Gupta. Mr Somaiya said that RBI may choose not to intervene as the central bank's prime aim was to arrest volatility.

"Yes the rupee is inching below the 70-a-dollar mark but then the (general) election can cause massive volatility. Also, it is seen that a lot of central banks are getting into a dovish stance owing to the fears of global slowdown."

The RBI had to stop the slump in the rupee late last year after it touched an all-time high of 74.47 on October 11 following the rising crude oil prices.

The Brent crude touched $86-a-barrel mark in early October but started to ease following the US decision to exempt 8 countries, including India and China, to continue buying oil for six months from Iran despite sanctions.

The decline in crude oil, which accounts for a large import bill for India, directly affects the exchange rates.

"Inflows into India have clearly turned positive since the end of January. The flows in February is the highest since November 2017. The trigger for this inflows is the dovish statement that came from the Fed at the end of January," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign exchange reserves stood at $401.78 billion as against $393.13 billion in November last year. As the data suggests, with improving macros, the forex is already on the recovery path.