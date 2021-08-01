Centre To Unveil Digital Payment Solution E-RUPI On August 2

Government will unveil e-RUPI, a digital payment solution on August 2, 2021

The Centre on August 2, 2021 will unveil e-RUPI, a person and purpose specific digital payment solution.

It is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment, which will be a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, to be delivered to mobile phones of beneficiaries, an official statement said.

Developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the users of e-RUPI will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority have also collaborated in its development.

e-RUPI connects sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface. It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed. Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without involvement of any intermediary, the statement further informed.

Official sources said that e-RUPI is aimed at ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services. It can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under various welfare schemes of the Central Government.

Private sector entities can also avail these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes, sources informed further.