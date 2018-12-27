NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Centre To Issue Draft E-Commerce Policy Soon: Report

The new e-commerce policy could entail provisions for a regulator in the sector dominated by US tech giant Amazon.com and homegrown Flipkart.

December 27, 2018 18:19 IST
The government on Wednesday introduced changes to foreign direct investment rules.


The government will announce a new draft policy for e-commerce in a few weeks, a source in the government said on Thursday, a day after the country tweaked foreign investment rules for the burgeoning sector.

The new e-commerce policy could entail provisions for a regulator in the sector dominated by US tech giant Amazon.com and homegrown Flipkart, which was bought over by retail giant Walmart for $16 billion earlier this year.

The government on Wednesday introduced changes to foreign direct investment rules, banning e-commerce players from selling products from entities in which they have an equity interest, a move the source said was aimed at preventing anti-competitive practices. The source declined to be named as the matter was not public.

