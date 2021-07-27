Centre Has Released 600 Lakh Tonnes Of Food Grains During Pandemic For Poor

Centre released 600 lakh tonnes of food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

Centre released around 600 lakh tonnes of food grains during the Coronavirus pandemic year 2020-21 and 2021-22 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

According to Ministry of Consumer Affairs data, out of the 600 lakh tonnes of food grains allotted to the scheme's beneficiaries during the period, 400 lakh tonnes of stocks had been lifted by states till July 14, 2021.

The total stock of food grains in the Central Pool as on July 1, 2021 was 900 lakh tonnes, consisting of 603 lakh tonnes of wheat and 296 lakh tonnes of rice.

The PMGKAY had been initiated by the Government in March 2020 after the pandemic-induced nation-wide lockdown had been imposed and millions of migrant workers were forced to return to their native places.

The scheme was aimed at providing such displaced people and those in rural areas with free food grains.