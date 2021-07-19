Centre Relaxes Stock Limits For Pulses

Centre has relaxed stock limits for pulses

Amid softening of pulses prices, the Centre on Monday relaxed its stock limits for millers and wholesalers. Importers too have been given the exemption, however all these stakeholders will continue to declare stocks on the web portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs, official sources said.

Also stock limits will be applicable only on Tur, Urad, Gram and Masur varieties of pulses till October 31, 2021, a statement issued by the department said.

Now wholesalers will be able to maintain stock limit of up to 500 metric tonnes (provided there should not be more than 200 metric tonnes of one variety), for retailers, the stock limit will be 5 metric tonnes, and for millers the stock limits will be the last six months production or 50 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, the statement said.

Official sources said that respective legal entities shall continue to declare their stocks on the department's portal, and in case the stocks held by them are higher than the prescribed limits, then they shall bring it to the prescribed stock limits within 30 days of issue of this notification.

The Government had imposed stock limits on pulses on July 2, 2021. Earlier on May 14, it had asked all stakeholders to declare their stocks on the department's website to prevent hoarding.