All You Need To Know About Government's Revamped Viability Gap Funding Scheme

The VGF scheme is to boost the public-private partnerships in economic and social infrastructure

Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme: As part of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Package, the Ministry of Finance notified a revamped or updated viability gap funding (VGF) scheme on December 11, with an outlay of Rs 8100 crore, under which, various infrastructure projects will be selected for financial support. This is being done in order to boost the private sector investment in social infrastructure. The Finance Ministry will administer the revamped central scheme, and the outlay is up to the financial year 2024-25 to boost the public-private partnerships (PPPs) in economic and social infrastructure.



Revamped Viability Gap Funding Scheme - All You Need To Know: