Centre Launches E-Shram Portal To Register 38 Crore Unorganised Workers

Government has launched a portal to register 38 crore unorganised workers

The Centre on Thursday launched the e-Shram portal with the aim of registering 38 crore unorganised workers which include labourers, migrant workers, street vendors and also domestic workers.

Along with the portal, the Ministry of Labour also launched a national toll-free number "14434", which will help address all queries of workers, official sources informed.

Workers of all segments can register themselves on the e-Shram portal with the help of their Aadhar number as well as bank account details. They will be able to register themselves on the portal after providing all the necessary personal details.

Once this is done, all registered workers will be provided with e-Shram card which will have a 12 digit unique number. This number will help integrate these registered workers with various social security schemes of the Centre and no separate registration will be needed to participate in these schemes.

All the details of registered workers will be shared by all the relevant departments of states, official sources informed further.