Government Uses Never-Before Powers To Issue Directions To RBI: Report

Separate letters have been sent to RBI governor in recent weeks, exercising powers on various issues, report says.

October 31, 2018
The government has invoked never-before-used powers under the RBI Act allowing it to issue directions to the central bank governor on matters of public interest, the Economic Times reported  on Wednesday.

Separate letters have been sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor in recent weeks, exercising powers under the section on issues ranging from liquidity for non-banking financial companies, capital requirement for weak banks and lending to small and medium enterprises, the report said.

The RBI was not immediately available for comment. The finance ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

