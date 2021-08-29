Centre Extends Deadline Of Tax Payment Under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme Till September 30, 2021

Government has extended deadline of tax payment under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme

The government on Sunday extended the deadline of payment of income tax without any additional amount under its "Vivad Se Vishwas" scheme till September 30, 2021, keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by taxpayers in getting and filling form 3 which is required by the declarant to pay the tax amount.

The last date of payment of the income tax amount without any additional amount was August 31, 2021.

However the last date for payment of income tax amount along with additional amount has not been changed, and it continues to be October 31, 2021, as was originally notified under the tax dispute resolution scheme.

"Vivad Se Vishwas" is a direct tax dispute resolution scheme, which had been announced by the Finance Ministry in the Union Budget of 2020. It was notified on March 17, 2020, to settle direct tax disputes locked up in various appellate forums.

The scheme provides for settlement of disputed tax, disputed interests, disputed penalty or disputed fees.

"Considering the difficulties being faced in issuing and amending form number 3, which is a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under Vivad se Vishwas Act, it has been decided to extend the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) to September 30, 2021. Necessary notification to this effect shall be issued shortly," a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance said.