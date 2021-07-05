Centre Extends Deadline For Seeking Comments On Draft E-Commerce Rules Till July 21

Government has extended the deadline for seeking views on draft e-commerce rules

The Centre has extended the deadline for seeking suggestions on the proposed e-commerce rules till July 21, 2021 according to a notification issued by it on Monday.

Earlier the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had sought feedback on the proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, till July 6, 2021.

"It has now been decided to extend the timeline for receipt of comments and suggestions on the draft e-commerce rules. Views or comments on the proposed amendments may be sent by July 21, 2021 by email," the ministry's notification read.

The extension was given after several e-commerce firms including some leading names like Tata Group and Amazon had, during a meeting held with the Centre, urged it to give them some more time to submit comments on the draft rules, official sources said.

The ministry had released the draft e-commerce rules on June 21, prohibiting "fraudulent" flash sales, as well as mis-selling of goods and services on e-commerce platforms.