Centre Caps Withdrawal From Lakshmi Vilas Bank At Rs 25,000 Till December 16

The central government on Tuesday placed Tamil Nadu-based private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium and capped withdrawal from the bank at Rs 25,000 for one month, Ministry of Finance said in a statement. However, to meet the cost of medical treatment, payment of higher education and to cost marriage expenses, depositors will be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 25,000 with permission from the Reserve Bank of India, Finance Ministry said.

The step was taken by the government, on the advice of the Reserve Bank, in view of the declining financial health of the private sector lender.

In a statement, the RBI said in the absence of a credible revival plan, with a view to protect depositors'' interest and in the interest of financial and banking stability, there was no alternative but to apply to the central government for imposing a moratorium under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

In September this year, the Reserve Bank of India appointed a three-member committee chaired by Meeta Makhan to run the cash-strapped private sector lender after its shareholders voted out seven directors.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank needed capital urgently due to deterioration in asset quality and was been scrambling to find a buyer since the past one year. It was reportedly in talks with Clix Capital for capital infusion and a possible merger.

The troubles for the bank started in 2019 when the Reserve Bank of India rejected a proposal for its merger with shadow lender Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Last month, Laksmi Vilas Bank's founder K.R. Pradeep told news agency Bloomberg that there was no liquidity problem in LVB. He said they had 260 per cent liquidity coverage ratio versus an 80 per cent requirement.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares ended 1 per cent lower at Rs 15.50.