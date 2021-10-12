States With Surplus Power Asked To Meet Needs Of Consumers

Centre has asked states with surplus power to meet needs of their consumers before selling it outside

Amid a looming power crisis being faced in many parts of the country, the Centre has directed states having adequate supply, to first serve their own customers before selling power outside.

The direction was issued by the Power Ministry after it was brought to its notice that many states are indulging in load shedding and not supplying electricity to their consumers. In addition to this, they are also selling power in exchanges at exorbitant rates.

Referring to the guidelines for power allocation, the ministry has said that 15 per cent power from central generating stations (CGS) are kept for “unallocated power”, which is allotted by the Centre to states which require it urgently.

The ministry said that distribution companies are responsible for supplying power to consumers and therefore they should first serve their customers as they have the right to receive uninterrupted supply.

In the light of this fact, the central power ministry has asked distribution companies of those states which are indulging in load shedding and sale of power, to not sell power in exchanges and make their consumers suffer.

The power ministry has also said that states should use unallocated power quota for supplying electricity to their own consumers first and if they have surplus power, then they should intimate about this to the Centre so that it can be reallocated to those states which require it on urgent basis.

The ministry has said if any state is found to be selling power in exchanges at higher rates, then the unallocated power quota of such states will be taken away and given to needy states.