Centre Approves Revised Estimate For Northeast Power Project: All You Need To Know

North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP): In a significant step towards the economic development of the northeast region, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the revised cost estimate of the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) at an estimated cost of Rs. 6,700 crore. The power project will strengthen intra-state transmission and distribution systems of the region. According to an official statement by the Cabinet, the implementation of the project will create a reliable power grid and improve the northeastern states' connectivity to the upcoming load centers. This will extend the benefits of the grid-connected power to all beneficiaries in the northeastern region.

North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP) - Top Facts:

The project is being implemented through POWERGRID, a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Power in association with the six northeastern states namely, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

It is targeted to be commissioned by the month of December next year.

After commissioning, the project will be owned and maintained by the respective North Eastern State Utilities.

The scheme shall also increase the per capita power consumption of these States, and shall contribute to the total economic development of the North-Eastern Region.

Implementing agencies are hiring a considerable number of local manpower during their construction works, generating a lot of employment for skilled and unskilled manpower of North-Eastern Region.

Further after completion, additional manpower will be required for Operation & Maintenance of these newly created assets as per standard norms, generating considerable additional employment opportunities for North Eastern Region States.

Background:

The Scheme was initially approved in December 2014 as a Central Sector Plan Scheme of Ministry of Power and is being funded with the assistance of World Bank fund and by the Government of India through the Budget support of Ministry of Power on 50:50 basis (World Bank: Gol) except for the capacity building component for Rs 89 crore, which will be entirely funded by the Government of India (Gol).