Centre Approves Productivity Linked Bonus To Railway Employees Ahead Of Diwali

Financial implication of PLB payment has been estimated at Rs 1,984 crore, the Ministry of Railways said.

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) -- 78 days' wages -- to eligible non-gazetted railway employees for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21). The decision doesn't include Railway Protection Force (RPF) or Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel. The bonuses are usually announced ahead of Diwali festival.

The Ministry of Railways, in a notification said, "About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted employees are likely to benefit from the decision." It added that the payment of the bonus is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays."

The Ministry also stated that the financial implication of bonus payment has been estimated to be Rs 1,984.73 crore.

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is Rs 7,000 per month with the maximum amount payable to a worker is Rs 17,951 for 78 days," it also mentioned.

"The PLB amount of 78 days' wages were paid for the financial years from 2010-11 to 2019-20. For the year 2020-21 also PLB amount wages will be paid which is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways," the ministry's notification further read.

The PLB Scheme for the Railways came into force from the year 1979-80 and was evolved in consultation with the two recognized Federations namely, All India Railwaymen's Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen and with the Union Cabinet's approval.

The scheme envisages a review every three years.