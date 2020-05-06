Centre Appoints Tarun Bajaj As Director On RBI Central Board

The nomination of Tarun Bajaj is effective from May 5, the central bank added.

The government has appointed Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj as a director on the central board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Mr Bajaj will be replacing Atanu Chakraborty, who retired on April 30.

"The Central Government has nominated Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Atanu Chakraborty," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The nomination of Bajaj is effective from May 5, the central bank added.

Mr Bajaj, a 1988-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, had assumed charge as the Economic Affairs Secretary on May 1. Prior to taking over as Economic Affairs Secretary, Mr Bajaj was the Additional Secretary in Prime Minister's Office.

Before joining the Prime Minister's Office in 2015, Mr Bajaj was Joint Secretary in Economic Affairs Department, overseeing the multilateral funding agencies division.

He had earlier worked as Joint Secretary and Director in the Department of Financial Services, for four years, looking after the insurance division.