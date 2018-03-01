How To Get CBSE Digital Marksheets From DigiLocker

CBSE students can get digital versions of their marksheets from DigiLocker, a cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates that allows users to store and access electronic versions of their certificates. According to a tweet posted by official twitter handle of DigiLocker- @digilocker_ind, 5.27 crore CBSE digital marksheets and certificates for class 10 and class 12 from 2004-2017 are available on DigiLocker. DigiLocker provides access to digital marksheets to all CBSE students whose number is either registered or not registered with CBSE, said DigiLocker on it's official website.
Highlights
- CBSE students can get digital marksheets from DigiLocker
- DigiLocker has over 5 crore CBSE marksheets/certificates for class 10/12
- DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform that allows users to store documents
Big Milestone! 5.27 crore CBSE digital marksheet/certificates for Std XII & X from 2004-2017 now on DigiLocker (earlier available for 2014-17). CBSE students can download from DigiLocker website & mobile app. This demo shows how to do it https://t.co/DDXYUfpzt8#CBSE#cbseresultspic.twitter.com/AZ0FWi8U5T- DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) February 26, 2018
Steps to get CBSE digital marksheets from DigiLocker:
(Students whose mobile number is registered with CBSE)
1. Go to sign in and use credentials sent to your mobile by CBSE to sign in
2. Click on 'issued documents'
3. Click on 'Pre-populated digital marksheet available' link
4. Click 'view document'
5. Your CBSE digital marksheet opens
(Students whose mobile number is not registered with CBSE)
1. Go to sign up page and sign up using your mobile number
2. Go to 'profile page'
3. Sync your Aadhaar number with DigiLocker
4. Your Aadhaar profile will show up now
5. On left hand side, click on 'pull partner documents'
6. In partner's name, select CBSE from dropdown
7. Select SSC Certificate-X from 'Document type' dropdown
8. Enter year, roll number and click on 'Get document'
9. A message is displayed which reads 'Fetching data from it's original source'
10. The data from CBSE servers will be displayed on screen. Click 'sane to locker'
11. Confirmation message for saving of URI to issued documents
12. Now, click on issued documents
13. Click 'view document'
14. Your CBSE digital marksheet is now displayed
CommentsHow to save driving licence in DigiLocker | How to store PAN with DigiLocker)
In case students are unable to fetch CBSE digital marksheet using the two methods explained, they can write to DigiLocker support at this email ID : support@digitallocker.gov.in, mentioned DigiLocker on it's official website-.