Profit
DigiLocker Allows Access To CBSE 10th Mark Sheet. Here's How You Can Download It

DigiLocker provides access to digital mark sheets to all CBSE students whose number is either registered or not registered with CBSE.

Services | | Updated: May 29, 2018 19:00 IST
DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents.

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) students can get digital versions of their 10th and 12th mark sheets from DigiLocker, a cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates that allows users to store and access electronic versions of their certificates. DigiLocker provides access to digital mark sheets to all CBSE students whose number is either registered or not registered with CBSE, said DigiLocker on it's official website.The CBSE 10th Result 2018 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education today on May 29.

Steps to get CBSE digital mark sheets from DigiLocker:

(Students whose mobile number is registered with CBSE)

1. Go to digilocker.gov.in and sign in using credentials sent to your mobile by CBSE

2. Click on 'issued documents'

3. Click on 'Pre-populated digital marksheet available' link

4. Click 'view document'

5. Your CBSE digital mark sheet will open

(Students whose mobile number is not registered with CBSE)

1. Go to digilocker.gov.in and click on sign up

2. Now sign up using your mobile number

3. Go to 'profile page' and sync your Aadhaar number with DigiLocker

4. Your Aadhaar profile will appear

5. On left hand side, click on 'pull partner documents'

6. In partner's name, select CBSE from dropdown

7. Select SSC Certificate-X from 'Document type' dropdown (for 10th class mark sheet)

8. Enter year, roll number and click on 'Get document'

9. A message is displayed which reads 'Fetching data from it's original source'

10. The data from CBSE servers will be displayed on screen. Click 'save to locker'

11. Confirmation message is displayed. Now, click on issued documents

12. Click 'view document'. Your CBSE digital mark sheet is displayed
 

