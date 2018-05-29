DigiLocker Allows Access To CBSE 10th Mark Sheet. Here's How You Can Download It DigiLocker provides access to digital mark sheets to all CBSE students whose number is either registered or not registered with CBSE.

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) students can get digital versions of their 10th and 12th mark sheets from DigiLocker, a cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates that allows users to store and access electronic versions of their certificates. DigiLocker provides access to digital mark sheets to all CBSE students whose number is either registered or not registered with CBSE, said DigiLocker on it's official website.Thehas beentoday on May 29.(Also read: How To Upload Documents To DigiLocker 1. Go to digilocker.gov.in and sign in using credentials sent to your mobile by CBSE2. Click on 'issued documents'3. Click on 'Pre-populated digital marksheet available' link4. Click 'view document'5. Your CBSE digital mark sheet will open1. Go to digilocker.gov.in and click on sign up2. Now sign up using your mobile number3. Go to 'profile page' and sync your Aadhaar number with DigiLocker4. Your Aadhaar profile will appear5. On left hand side, click on 'pull partner documents'6. In partner's name, select CBSE from dropdown7. Select SSC Certificate-X from 'Document type' dropdown (for 10th class mark sheet)8. Enter year, roll number and click on 'Get document'9. A message is displayed which reads 'Fetching data from it's original source'10. The data from CBSE servers will be displayed on screen. Click 'save to locker' 11. Confirmation message is displayed. Now, click on issued documents12. Click 'view document'. Your CBSE digital mark sheet is displayed NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter