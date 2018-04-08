CBI Grills Rajiv Kochhar, Two NuPower Directors. Ten Things To Know About ICICI Bank Case

Rajiv Kochhar was questioned for the fourth day in a row

The CBI on Sunday questioned Rajiv Kochhar, brother-in-law of ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar, along with 2 directors of NuPower Renewables in connection with a case relating to Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012. The case evoked criticism and questions of corporate governance since, Venugopal Dhoot who heads the Videocon group set up a company with ICICI Bank's current CEO's husband Deepak Kochhar in 2008. Mr Dhoot later gave Rs. 64 crore loan to this company through an entity owned by him. Later, he transferred the ownership of this entity to a trust headed by Deepak Kochhar for just Rs. 9 lakh, six months after the Videocon Group got the Rs. 3,250 crore from ICICI Bank.